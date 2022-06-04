UrduPoint.com

Awareness Stressed Among Masses About Working Of FTO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Awareness stressed among masses about working of FTO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Asif Mehmood Jah has directed all the regional offices to spread awareness about working of Ombudsman office so that masses could avail benefits from its services.

This was said by Incharge Adviser Regional Tax Office, Zia ud Din Wazir while speaking at a delegation called on him at his office.

The delegation was led by President Frontier Custom Agents Association KP and Honorary Member Federal Tax Advisory Committee, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi.

The delegation members were office bearers of Frontier Custom Agent Association including SVP Shezada Khalid, VP Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, GS Mian Waheed Bacha and others.

Adviser said FTO is responsible for redressal of complaints regarding mismanagement in the working of all subordinate offices of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) so that the problems being faced by general masses and business community are removed at the earliest.

The complainant can lodge their complaint by writing it on a simple paper, or through email or whatsapp message, he informed delegation members.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi said FTO office was established around 22 years ago and it has benefited thousands of complainants by providing them free of cost justice.

The appeal to the decision of FTO can only be made to President of Pakistan and people will be surprised to know that the percent of appeal is only one person, Zia added.

Out of total number of appeals made to President of Pakistan, the decision FTO is withheld in around 95 percent of cases, he said.

On this occasion, Adviser Regional Tax Office said seminar should be held in different parts of the country for information of general public to benefit from the office of FTO.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Business FBR All From WhatsApp (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

3 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

4 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

4 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

5 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.