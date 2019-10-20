Awareness walk against dengue Oct 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would hold walk to create awareness among the public on dengue in October 24.

RCCI President Saboor Malik told APP that traders, youth, volunteers of welfare organizations, teachers and civil society members would participate in the walk.

Saboor Malik said that the aim of the awareness walk was to educate the public about the precautionary steps to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases.