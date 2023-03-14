UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk, Seminar To Be Held In Hyderabad On World TB Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Awareness walk, seminar to be held in Hyderabad on World TB Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Communicable Diseases Centre of the Health Department and DG Health Sindh will organize a walk on March 20 and a seminar on March 21 in connection with World TB Day.

According to handout, the walk will start at 9.30 am from Gymkhana and culminate at Hyderabad Press Club while a seminar will be held at a local hotel.

The objective of marking World TB day is to educate people regarding adopting precautionary measures to control Tuberculosis in the country.

The participants of the walk will hold placards and banners inscribed slogans for taking preventive measures from TB diseases.

In the seminar, health experts will educate people about prevention and treatment of the disease.

It is pertinent to know that World TB Day is being marked on March 24 across the globe 8mclid8mg Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Hotel Hyderabad March From

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.