Awareness walk, seminar to be held in Hyderabad on World TB Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Communicable Diseases Centre of the Health Department and DG Health Sindh will organize a walk on March 20 and a seminar on March 21 in connection with World TB Day.

According to handout, the walk will start at 9.30 am from Gymkhana and culminate at Hyderabad Press Club while a seminar will be held at a local hotel.

The objective of marking World TB day is to educate people regarding adopting precautionary measures to control Tuberculosis in the country.

The participants of the walk will hold placards and banners inscribed slogans for taking preventive measures from TB diseases.

In the seminar, health experts will educate people about prevention and treatment of the disease.

It is pertinent to know that World TB Day is being marked on March 24 across the globe 8mclid8mg Pakistan.