Open Menu

Ayaz Latif Palijo Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Ayaz Latif Palijo intensifies campaign ahead of election

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Chief of the National Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo, while intensifying his election campaign, organized corner meetings in different areas of PS 60 Qasimabad Constituency, including Chandia Goth, Pathan Goth and Bachal Soomro Goth.

According to the QAT spokesman, addressing the public on this occasion, he said that the people of Qasimabad are eager for change.

We will succeed in the elections and work for peace, justice, equality, education and health sectors and will eradicate hunger and unemployment.

He claimed that the future Sindh government will be formed by the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) with its allies, where there is democracy in the GDA and all decisions are made through joint consultations.

He also demanded that Fahmida Mirza and Zulfiqar Mirza should be allotted star as election symbol of their alliance GDA.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Education Democracy Pakistan Awami Tehreek Zulfiqar Mirza Fahmida Mirza Alliance Qasimabad All Government PS-60

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

14 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

23 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

23 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

23 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

1 day ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

1 day ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

1 day ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

1 day ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

1 day ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

1 day ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan