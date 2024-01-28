Ayaz Latif Palijo Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Chief of the National Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo, while intensifying his election campaign, organized corner meetings in different areas of PS 60 Qasimabad Constituency, including Chandia Goth, Pathan Goth and Bachal Soomro Goth.
According to the QAT spokesman, addressing the public on this occasion, he said that the people of Qasimabad are eager for change.
We will succeed in the elections and work for peace, justice, equality, education and health sectors and will eradicate hunger and unemployment.
He claimed that the future Sindh government will be formed by the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) with its allies, where there is democracy in the GDA and all decisions are made through joint consultations.
He also demanded that Fahmida Mirza and Zulfiqar Mirza should be allotted star as election symbol of their alliance GDA.
