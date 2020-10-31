UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ayaz Sadiq Displayed As Indian Wing Commander Abhinandhan In Lahore

,   , , ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:31 PM

Ayaz Sadiq displayed as Indian wing commander Abhinandhan in Lahore    

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who says nobody has right to call him “traitor” has been humiliated by banners showing him as if he is Indian Wing Commander Abhinandhan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) PML-N leader and former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is in trouble as many banners portraying him as Indian Wing Commander Abhinandhan have been displayed in different areas of the city.

While talking to the reporters along with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman earlier today, PML-N leader and former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had said he had many national secrets and nobody could call any other as traitor.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said he was patriot Pakistani like all other patriots, and strongly condemned all those who he said colored his statement.

"I talked about the civilian government and not the military," said the PML-N leader, adding that Pakistan Army was the real strength of Pakistan and it should not be involved in political war between the government and the opposition.

He expressed these views along with JUI-F Maulana Fazl while talking to the reporters outside his residence in Lahore on Saturday.

"I never gave irresponsible statement ever," said Ayaz Sadiq.

A reporter asked him that whether he should seek pardon over his statement to which he replied that he did not make any wrong statement.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also talked to the reporters and said that Ayaz Sadiq gave a responsible statement.

Maulana Fazl defended Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and said that he was a patriotic pakistani. PDM would continue to struggle for Pakistan and its political development, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore National Assembly Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sardar Ayaz Sadiq All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, 1,295 reco ..

19 minutes ago

GPKSC President urges believers to strictly follow ..

4 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets first Emiratis ..

34 minutes ago

Three gangs arrested, 50 motorcycles,12 cars recov ..

4 minutes ago

Shibli condoles demise of Saleem Asmi

4 minutes ago

Pakistan stands with quake-hit Turkish nation offe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.