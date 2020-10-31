Ayaz Sadiq displayed as Indian wing commander Abhinandhan in Lahore    

, , , ,

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who says nobody has right to call him “traitor” has been humiliated by banners showing him as if he is Indian Wing Commander Abhinandhan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) PML-N leader and former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is in trouble as many banners portraying him as Indian Wing Commander Abhinandhan have been displayed in different areas of the city.

While talking to the reporters along with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman earlier today, PML-N leader and former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had said he had many national secrets and nobody could call any other as traitor.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said he was patriot Pakistani like all other patriots, and strongly condemned all those who he said colored his statement.

"I talked about the civilian government and not the military," said the PML-N leader, adding that Pakistan Army was the real strength of Pakistan and it should not be involved in political war between the government and the opposition.

He expressed these views along with JUI-F Maulana Fazl while talking to the reporters outside his residence in Lahore on Saturday.

"I never gave irresponsible statement ever," said Ayaz Sadiq.

A reporter asked him that whether he should seek pardon over his statement to which he replied that he did not make any wrong statement.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also talked to the reporters and said that Ayaz Sadiq gave a responsible statement.

Maulana Fazl defended Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and said that he was a patriotic pakistani. PDM would continue to struggle for Pakistan and its political development, he added.