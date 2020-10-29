UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ayaz Sadiq's Statement Did Not Serve Any Interest Of Pakistan: Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:51 PM

Ayaz Sadiq's statement did not serve any interest of Pakistan: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi describing the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq as "irresponsible and out of context" on Thursday said the statement did not serve any interest of Pakistan but hurt it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi describing the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq as "irresponsible and out of context" on Thursday said the statement did not serve any interest of Pakistan but hurt it.

The minister, in a statement, referred to the press conference of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar and said he (ISPR DG) had clarified that talking with a "position of strength" was different from that of sycophantic policy.

He had clarified on Wednesday as well that the statement of Ayaz Sadiq was irresponsible, Qureshi said, adding it was after that statement that the Indian Air Chief, who was removed due to his poor performance, got the courage to give statements.

He recalled Pakistan's responsible attitude after the arrest of Wing Commander Abhinandan and said it was appreciated by the world.

"First we taught a lesson to India and then took measures to reduce tension. This is called prudence," the minister said.

"If such statements will come from within, it will strengthen the narrative of anti-Pakistan elements on social media, which is unfortunate," he remarked.

The foreign minister also referred to a clarification of Ayaz Sadiq, which, he said, showed that he (Ayaz Sadiq) played in someone's hands which he should not have done.

India, which had always looked for an opportunity to degrade Pakistan, would surely use such statements if those continued to come, he added.

The foreign minister, however, was of the view that they had to move forward, desist from such things and should not repeat the mistake.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Shah Mehmood Qureshi Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media ISPR Muslim From Abhinandan

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan directs to acquire land for ..

1 minute ago

Two injured in accident

2 minutes ago

Von Der Leyen on Attack in Nice: Nobody Should Dou ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry kicks ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia sees Pakistani economic conditions stabi ..

4 minutes ago

China to share experiences of poverty alleviation ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.