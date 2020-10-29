Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi describing the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq as "irresponsible and out of context" on Thursday said the statement did not serve any interest of Pakistan but hurt it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi describing the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq as "irresponsible and out of context" on Thursday said the statement did not serve any interest of Pakistan but hurt it.

The minister, in a statement, referred to the press conference of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar and said he (ISPR DG) had clarified that talking with a "position of strength" was different from that of sycophantic policy.

He had clarified on Wednesday as well that the statement of Ayaz Sadiq was irresponsible, Qureshi said, adding it was after that statement that the Indian Air Chief, who was removed due to his poor performance, got the courage to give statements.

He recalled Pakistan's responsible attitude after the arrest of Wing Commander Abhinandan and said it was appreciated by the world.

"First we taught a lesson to India and then took measures to reduce tension. This is called prudence," the minister said.

"If such statements will come from within, it will strengthen the narrative of anti-Pakistan elements on social media, which is unfortunate," he remarked.

The foreign minister also referred to a clarification of Ayaz Sadiq, which, he said, showed that he (Ayaz Sadiq) played in someone's hands which he should not have done.

India, which had always looked for an opportunity to degrade Pakistan, would surely use such statements if those continued to come, he added.

The foreign minister, however, was of the view that they had to move forward, desist from such things and should not repeat the mistake.

