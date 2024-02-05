Open Menu

Ayub Teaching Hospital Devises Operational Strategies During General Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) In order to ensure provision of public health services and cope with any emergent situations during the general elections, the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Abbottabad Monday has devised operational strategies.

According to a statement issued by the Director Ayub Teaching Hospital Dr. Athar Lodhi, all supervisors of relevant departments have been directed to ensure the organized management of staff duties. Arrangements have also been made for alternative staff to ensure attendance in the emergency department.

Dr. Lodhi further emphasized ensuring the presence of nursing staff on duty.

Directives have been issued for the availability of Life Care Emergency ambulances and trained staff to facilitate uninterrupted provision of public health services.

Dr. Imran Farooq has been appointed as the focal person to obtain essential information regarding any emergency public health situation related to the general elections and people can contact for necessary information at mobile number 0333 5033849.

