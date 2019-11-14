Azadi March ends; MCI collects 60 tons garbage from site

The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday collected around 60 tons of garbage from Peshawar Morr Interchange after JUIF's called off Azadi March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday collected around 60 tons of garbage from Peshawar Morr Interchange after JUIF's called off Azadi March.

Director Sanitation MCI, Sardar Khan Zimri told APP, that MCI carried out operation at Peshawar Morr Interchange and Kashmir Highway to clean up the protest site after the Azadi March.

He said during the operation, over 200 sanitary staff of MCI participated in the operation and collected garbage from the site.

He said that operation will continue till tomorrow and expected that more than 100 tons of garbage will be collected from the protest site adding that Kashmir highway is now open for the traffic.