Azadi March: PTI, govt strike deal

Both sides have agreed following directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 25th, 2022) The PTI and the Federal government have reached an agreement to stop possible unrest in the country.

The both sides agreed following directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Now the PTI will do jalsa instead of long march.

The both sides held talks for two-and-half hours. The political tensions are high in Pakistan with eyes on Islamabad due to PTI's Azadi March.

The tense situation was observes in Lahore and other big cities as heavy containers were placed on major roads. The scuffles also took place between the PTI workers and the police.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan who was in Peshawar was eading the march which he said wouldl be the “biggest” in Pakistan’s political history.

Police arrested district president of PTI Ali Asjad Malhi, among other party workers from Sialkot. The authorities managed to disperse the workers with the help of tear gas.

Taking to Twitter, Azhar wrote: "Heavy shelling on our rally near Kala shah kaku. But we will InshAllah overcome this obstacle too,".

Azhar said that failed attempts were being made for his arrest and the police abused the workers and hundreds of shells were fired.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah directed the health authorities to call all employees on duty at hospitals. He said media persons should not be stopped and all the ways to hospitals should be kept open.

The interior minister also tweeted that he would be addressing a press conference shortly to address the ongoing situation.

In a statement, the interior minister said that the government would not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics as police seized a huge cache of weapons from the residence of PTI leader in the provincial capital of Punjab ahead of their long march.

He said huge quantity of weapons were recovered from the PTI workers.