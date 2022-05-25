UrduPoint.com

Azadi March: PTI, Govt Strike Deal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Azadi March: PTI, govt strike deal

Both sides have agreed following directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 25th, 2022) The PTI and the Federal government have reached an agreement to stop possible unrest in the country.

The both sides agreed following directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Now the PTI will do jalsa instead of long march.

The both sides held talks for two-and-half hours. The political tensions are high in Pakistan with eyes on Islamabad due to PTI's Azadi March.

The tense situation was observes in Lahore and other big cities as heavy containers were placed on major roads. The scuffles also took place between the PTI workers and the police.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan who was in Peshawar was eading the march which he said wouldl be the “biggest” in Pakistan’s political history.

Police arrested district president of PTI Ali Asjad Malhi, among other party workers from Sialkot. The authorities managed to disperse the workers with the help of tear gas.

Taking to Twitter, Azhar wrote: "Heavy shelling on our rally near Kala shah kaku. But we will InshAllah overcome this obstacle too,".

Azhar said that failed attempts were being made for his arrest and the police abused the workers and hundreds of shells were fired.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah directed the health authorities to call all employees on duty at hospitals. He said media persons should not be stopped and all the ways to hospitals should be kept open.

The interior minister also tweeted that he would be addressing a press conference shortly to address the ongoing situation.

In a statement, the interior minister said that the government would not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics as police seized a huge cache of weapons from the residence of PTI leader in the provincial capital of Punjab ahead of their long march.

He said huge quantity of weapons were recovered from the PTI workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Police Punjab Interior Minister Jalsa Long March Twitter Rana SanaUllah Azadi March Sialkot March Gas Media All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

US Non-Renewal of Russian Debt Payments License In ..

US Non-Renewal of Russian Debt Payments License Infringes on Investors Rights - ..

2 minutes ago
 Peaceful protest right of every citizen but not bl ..

Peaceful protest right of every citizen but not bloody long-march: Musadik Malik ..

15 minutes ago
 Moscow says sanctions must be lifted to avoid food ..

Moscow says sanctions must be lifted to avoid food crisis

16 minutes ago
 Balochistan Ombudsperson represents Pakistan at In ..

Balochistan Ombudsperson represents Pakistan at Int'l women conference in Spain

16 minutes ago
 Man shot dead over minor dispute

Man shot dead over minor dispute

16 minutes ago
 Two suspected murderers held

Two suspected murderers held

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.