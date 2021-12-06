Azam Khan Swati grieved over crash of army helicopter in Siachen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over crash of helicopter in Siachen which resulted martyrdom of army officers.

In his condolence message, he extended sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyred army officers.

The Minister said that pilots Major Irfan Barcha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb were brave sons of the nation.

The nation would always remember those who were martyred while performing their duties at the highest and most difficult front in the world, he added.

Security officials and jawans were sacrificing their lives for the protection of the motherland, and the entire was proud of them, he said.