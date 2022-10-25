UrduPoint.com

Azam Nazeer Tarar Resigns As Federal Law Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 25, 2022 | 03:42 PM

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

The PML-N has stepped down from his office, citing personal reasons.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2022) Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has stepped down from his office, citing personal reasons.

The sources say that Azam Nazeer Tarar has resigned from the office for personal reasons.

Tarar, in his resignation, addresses to President Arif Alvi on Oc 24, 2022 and said, "I have the great honour and privilege to serve my country as the federal minister for law and justice under the able leadership of Mian Mohammed Shehbaz Shareef,".

Tarar has written, "However, due to personal reasons, I am unable to discharge my duties as the federal minister."

On Oct 24– the day he resigned from his office, Tarar had tweeted about an unfortunate incident at Asma Jahangir conference in which Pakistan Army was targetted.

Tarar wrote, "I am unhappy that a small group of people raised slogans against state institutions at the Asma Jahangir conference,"

He said that the individuals engaged in emotional sloganeering had forgotten about the struggles and sacrifices of state institutions and government measures. Everyone here wants Pakistan to be robust and vigorous, he added.

After he expressed his heartfelt sorrow, it came to light that the federal minister had tendered his resignation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Asma Jahangir From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

16 minutes ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

37 minutes ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

1 hour ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.