Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2022) Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has stepped down from his office, citing personal reasons.

The sources say that Azam Nazeer Tarar has resigned from the office for personal reasons.

Tarar, in his resignation, addresses to President Arif Alvi on Oc 24, 2022 and said, "I have the great honour and privilege to serve my country as the federal minister for law and justice under the able leadership of Mian Mohammed Shehbaz Shareef,".

Tarar has written, "However, due to personal reasons, I am unable to discharge my duties as the federal minister."

On Oct 24– the day he resigned from his office, Tarar had tweeted about an unfortunate incident at Asma Jahangir conference in which Pakistan Army was targetted.

Tarar wrote, "I am unhappy that a small group of people raised slogans against state institutions at the Asma Jahangir conference,"

He said that the individuals engaged in emotional sloganeering had forgotten about the struggles and sacrifices of state institutions and government measures. Everyone here wants Pakistan to be robust and vigorous, he added.

After he expressed his heartfelt sorrow, it came to light that the federal minister had tendered his resignation.