Azeem Iqbal Pirani appointed CEO Pak-Qatar Family Takaful

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):Azeem Iqbal Pirani has been appointed new Chief Executive Officer of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, in recognition of his long and meritorious services for the company.

He has replaced Nasir Ali Syed, who has taken over as CEO of another company of Pak-Qatar Group.

Pirani has been associated with Pak-Qatar Takaful group since its inception in 2007.

He was last serving as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) at Pak-Qatar General Takaful. Over last 12 years, he has been working on different positions in Pak-Qatar Takaful Group of Companies, said release on Thursday.

Azeem Pirani has also worked as Regional Head for Pakistan at FWU AG and as Head of Marketing and ADC at Meezan Bank also before 2007. He brings over 20 years of diversified experience in Islamic banking and Takaful.