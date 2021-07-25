Babar hails AJK EC efforts for holding free, fair election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Babar Awan on Sunday hailed the arrangements of Election Commission (EC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for holding free, fair and transparent election.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that AJK Election Commission was fully independent and working without any political pressure with the support of incumbent government to hold the election.

He expressed condolences with the victim families of two PTI workers who killed in a clash with PPP activists at a polling station in the Kotli district.

He said that anti-state elements were active to defame Pakistan at global level.

"Hopefully, PTI will get maximum seats in AJK and constitute a powerful regime," he added.