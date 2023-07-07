Open Menu

Babusar Top Receives Second Snowfall In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Babusar Top receives second snowfall in July

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Babusar Top and adjacent hills received snowfall the other day changing the weather into cold in Kaghan Valley, Friday.

According to the district administration and locals, "Climate change has caused snowfall for the second time in the month of July. So far two inches of snowfall was recorded at the Babusar Top." "Due to the snowfall, the Babusar Road has been closed to vehicular traffic while the Karakoram Highway is closed for three places including Minarthor, Tatta Pani and Cadet College.

Work on clearing the highway at TattaPani and Cadet College was underway, the district administration said.

"Rescue teams have been called in to clear the road in the Minarthor area." Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Balakot and adjacent areas causing torrents in rainwater channels and River Kunhar, the administration added.

The Meteorological Department said, "The rain spell may continue for the next 12 hours."

Related Topics

Weather Road Traffic Balakot May July Top Rains

Recent Stories

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

2 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

2 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

2 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

14 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

14 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

14 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

14 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

14 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan