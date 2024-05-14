Meteorological forecast urges people to take necessary precautions as heat wave predicted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Director General of the Department of Meteorology Mehr Sahibzada Khan Tuesday said that the maximum temperature is expected to soar above normal levels and everyone must take proactive measures to safeguard themselves from the adverse effects of the impending heat waves in the coming weeks.

"People should exercise necessary caution given the possibility of a heat wave", he said while talking to the ptv news channel.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, he added.

He urged people to stay indoors as far as possible during the excessive heat, stay in cool places, and wear protected clothes while walking out to avoid heat waves.

He also advised people to drink enough amounts of liquid to get hydrated.

Replying to a question, he said the Met department has already issued a new advisory warning of increasing heat and the possibility of rain in various regions.

DG advised that the livestock owners should also protect their cattle during extreme heat. It also asked farmers to adjust their routines in line with the weather conditions.

He said that Meteorologists predict that this year's monsoon rainfall might be unprecedented, adding, that Balochistan and Sindh will come under its effects.

He said that with climate change and the return of wet years over the last few years, rivers have also begun to record excess flows and rising levels which is a positive impact of rains.

“Tourists and travelers should be aware of the weather conditions before traveling,” he said, adding, farmers

should also take relevant precautions as more monsoon rains are expected this year".