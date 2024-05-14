Rs 7.6 bln, 36 vehicles, 213 employees of Kashmir Council transferred to AJK regime: Amir Maqam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Maqam Tuesday said that the timely decision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has saved from the major incident and bloodshed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The minister also hailed the role of President Asif Ali Zardari in resolving the issue of Kashmiris.

Addressing a press conference, he said that as per the demands of the Kashmiris 36 vehicles and 213 employees of the Kashmir council have been transferred to the Kashmir government and all pending issues of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir would be resolved on a priority basis.

Amir Maqam said that the Kashmir Council fund of Rs 7.

6 billion had been transferred to the Kashmir government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the Rs 23 billion for the subsidiary on flour and electricity signed a proper agreement and issued the notification of new rates of flour and power tariff.

Some elements were very actively highlighting and propagating on the recent protest but all characters badly failed in their nefarious acts.

The minister said that the demand of Kashmiris about the charges on water resources of the valley would be addressed within 30 days.

He said that a financial assistance package would be provided to the families of all martyrdom.