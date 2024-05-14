- Home
- Pakistan
- Rs 7.6 bln, 36 vehicles, 213 employees of Kashmir Council transferred to AJK regime: Amir Maqam
Rs 7.6 Bln, 36 Vehicles, 213 Employees Of Kashmir Council Transferred To AJK Regime: Amir Maqam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Maqam Tuesday said that the timely decision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has saved from the major incident and bloodshed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
The minister also hailed the role of President Asif Ali Zardari in resolving the issue of Kashmiris.
Addressing a press conference, he said that as per the demands of the Kashmiris 36 vehicles and 213 employees of the Kashmir council have been transferred to the Kashmir government and all pending issues of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir would be resolved on a priority basis.
Amir Maqam said that the Kashmir Council fund of Rs 7.
6 billion had been transferred to the Kashmir government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the Rs 23 billion for the subsidiary on flour and electricity signed a proper agreement and issued the notification of new rates of flour and power tariff.
Some elements were very actively highlighting and propagating on the recent protest but all characters badly failed in their nefarious acts.
The minister said that the demand of Kashmiris about the charges on water resources of the valley would be addressed within 30 days.
He said that a financial assistance package would be provided to the families of all martyrdom.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA to sell 15 shops through open auction2 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH stresses property rights awareness as key for Act 2020 implementation12 minutes ago
-
'Genetic testing' awareness for public can fight medical complications: Expert22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 217,000 cusecs water52 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China1 hour ago
-
Meteorological forecast urges people to take necessary precautions as heat wave predicted1 hour ago
-
Founder PTI approach in contradiction with democracy, Says Ihsan Afzal12 hours ago
-
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.12 hours ago
-
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats12 hours ago
-
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor13 hours ago
-
New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi13 hours ago
-
Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza13 hours ago