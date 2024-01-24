Bachal Shah warmly welcomed in Kingri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Advisor to CM for Religious Affairs Sindh, Advocate Pir Syed Bachal Shah Jillani who is the candidate of PS 31 Kingri, Khairpur district visited localities in connection with the election campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Former Advisor to CM for Religious Affairs Sindh, Advocate Pir Syed Bachal Shah Jillani who is the candidate of PS 31 Kingri, Khairpur district visited localities in connection with the election campaign.

Accompanied by the other candidates of the National Assembly and PPP leaders, Shah was warmly welcomed in Pir Jo Goth and several villages.

Addressing the local people, Advocate Syed Bachal Shah recalled the services provided to the people by the former government of the PPP in Sindh.

He appealed to the people to exercise their right to vote and elect the candidates of the PPP on February 8. Syed Javed Shah Jillani, Ghulam Mustafa Suhag and other local leaders were present on the occasion.