Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

(@Abdulla99267510)

The cabinet division has issued notification of the appointment of Badar Shahbaz Warraich as the media coordinator of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday designated Badar Shahbaz Warraich as his new media coordinator.

Warraich, who holds the position of central assistant secretary of information for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), brings extensive experience as a central member of the party's media team.

The appointment was officially confirmed by the Cabinet Division through a notification.

Warraich previously served as the Prime Minister's coordinator during the final sixteen months of the PDM government.