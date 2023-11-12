Open Menu

Bahawalpur Police Arrest 21 Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Bahawalpur police arrest 21 drug peddlers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The district police have taken 21 drug peddlers into custody from different areas of the district and recovered liquor, hashish and opium from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police teams of different police stations including PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Civil Lines, PS Musafir Khana, PS Ahmadpur East, PS Chani Goth, PS Noshahra Jadid, PS Uch Sharif, PS Head Rajkan and PS Yazman have arrested 21 drug peddlers and recovered 30 bottles foreign wine, 802 liters local made liquor, over 12 kilograms hashish and 1,100 grams opium.

The accused were identified as Shafee, Bilal, Arshad, Ashiq, Sadiq, Asghar, Qasim, Hayiat, Mureed, Ramazan, Saeed, Rafeeq, Jinda, Hazoor, Bakhsh, Tara, Mamar and Moeen.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

