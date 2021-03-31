Bahawalpur police arrest 319 criminals, recovers property

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bahawalpur police have nabbed 319 outlaws,traced 173 cases and recovered stolen property worth more than Rs 15 million during the first quarter of this year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur police have nabbed 319 outlaws,traced 173 cases and recovered stolen property worth more than Rs 15 million during the first quarter of this year.

According to the spokesman of Bahawalpur Police,the recovered properties include cars, motorcycles, livestock and other valuables.

Police arrested 60 proclaimed offenders of category A and 40 court absconders during this period. As many as 14 gangs involved in heinous crimes and wanted in 124 cases were rounded up and their 59 members were arrested.