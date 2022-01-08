UrduPoint.com

Bahria University Holds Second Convocation

Published January 08, 2022

Bahria University holds second convocation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Bahria University Lahore Campus held its second Convocation Ceremony here on Saturday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and awarded Medals and Merit Certificates to the students having outstanding achievements in academics, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

In total 632 degrees were awarded to Undergraduate and Graduate students. Overall 23 students were awarded Gold Medals and 19 students received Silver Medals for achieving positions in respective academic disciplines and programs.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the students and appreciated their academic performance.

The Admiral lauded the efforts of Bahria University for providing exceptional knowledge skills to students in respective disciplines that would enable them to lead a professionally rewarding life.

The Naval Chief emphasized universities to expand strategic networking with Multinational Corporations, public and private sectors, and research-based institutions.

Earlier, in welcome address, Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (R) Kaleem Shaukat highlighted the efforts and initiatives of Bahria University for providing conducive academic environment for the students.

Rector Bahria University also apprised that government approval has been accorded for construction of a full-fledged Bahria University Lahore Campus during current financial year.

The ceremony was attended by senior naval officers, Bahria University officials, and parents of the graduating students.

