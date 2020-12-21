Bakhtarwar expresses wonder of “special treatment” and “escape” of Ehsanullah Ehsan

(@fidahassanain)

The former president’s daughter has shared the pain and trouble her father had gone through in jail pre indictment.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) Bakhtawar Bhutto expressed wonders over “protocol” and “special treatment” of Talibans’ former Spokesperson Ehsan Ullah Ehsan and later his “miraculous escape”.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar Bhutto made this comment on tweet of Journalist Ihsan Tipu Mehsud over his tweet about Ehsan Ullah Ehsan’s picture with his song during his “captivity” in a house on jail road, Peshawar.

Bakhatawar wrote: “My father was arrested pre indictment.

We (his children) had to fight in court for visitation rights & were still stopped. He had no fridge for his medicine/insulin & certainly no mobile phone but here is a mass murderer in his so called custody before his miraculous escape,”.

Ehsanullah Eshan worked as Spokesperson of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and later as Spokesperson of Jamat-ul-Ahrar which he co-founded after developing differences with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan over appointment of Fazlullah as leader of the group.