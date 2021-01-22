Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held on Jan 29  

,

Bilawal House in Karachi has shared the details of the event, saying that a Milad function will be held on January 24 at the residence of the PPP leader and Mendhi ceremony will take place on January 27.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) The Nikah of Bakhtawar Bhutto, the daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari, would be held on January 29 while the Barat was scheduled for January 30, Bilawal Bhutto said on Friday.

In a statement issued by Bilawal House Spokesperson, a Milad function would be organized on January 24 at the residence of the PPP leader with a simple Mehndi ceremony which was scheduled for January 27.

The spokesman stated that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would take part in his sister’s wedding and would suspend all his political activities for a week.

He also stated that around a 1,000 guests would be invited to the wedding and invitations had also been sent to the important political leaders of the country including military leaders and judicial officers.

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony that was held at Bilawal House Karachi and very few people including the city's bigwigs, business magnates, politicians, and lawyers were invited to the engagement ceremony. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could not attend the ceremony because he was suffering from the COVID-19 that time, and he had isolated himself from all kinds of gatherings.