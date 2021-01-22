UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah Ceremony Will Be Held On Jan 29

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:47 PM

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held on Jan 29  

Bilawal House in Karachi has shared the details of the event, saying that a Milad function will be held on January 24 at the residence of the PPP leader and Mendhi ceremony will take place on January 27.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) The Nikah of Bakhtawar Bhutto, the daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari, would be held on January 29 while the Barat was scheduled for January 30, Bilawal Bhutto said on Friday.

In a statement issued by Bilawal House Spokesperson, a Milad function would be organized on January 24 at the residence of the PPP leader with a simple Mehndi ceremony which was scheduled for January 27.

The spokesman stated that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would take part in his sister’s wedding and would suspend all his political activities for a week.

He also stated that around a 1,000 guests would be invited to the wedding and invitations had also been sent to the important political leaders of the country including military leaders and judicial officers.

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony that was held at Bilawal House Karachi and very few people including the city's bigwigs, business magnates, politicians, and lawyers were invited to the engagement ceremony. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could not attend the ceremony because he was suffering from the COVID-19 that time, and he had isolated himself from all kinds of gatherings.

Related Topics

Karachi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Business Lawyers Marriage January November 2020 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

42 seconds ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

4 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

5 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

34 minutes ago

Top Hungarian Diplomat Says Plans to Discuss Gas P ..

8 minutes ago

France Records Over 130 Cases of Side Effects Afte ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.