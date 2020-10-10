UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balanced Fertilizers Use Can Ensure Food Security: UAF VC

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:24 PM

Balanced fertilizers use can ensure food security: UAF VC

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asif Tanvir Saturday said that fertilizers contribute 40 per cent share to total agricultural productivity; therefore, farmers should ensure their balanced and timely use to ensure food security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asif Tanvir Saturday said that fertilizers contribute 40 per cent share to total agricultural productivity; therefore, farmers should ensure their balanced and timely use to ensure food security.

He was addressing a training workshop, arranged by the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, UAF, at its farms here. He said that the world was introducing hybrid fertilizers that would not only increase productivity but also fight against different pests.

He said that the UAF was collaborating with industry, farming community and other stakeholders in order to address the field and food issues in a better way.

Director Institute of Soil Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Yaseen expressed concern that numerous international days were marked across the globe for different segments, but for farmers, no international farmers' day was dedicated to acknowledge farming community in order to eliminate hunger from the world.

But now with the efforts of Pakistan, 18 December is recognised as the World Farmers Day, he said and added "our country was lagging behind in the agriculture sector due to lack of investment in research and development". He said that the country was facing 42 per cent less wheat from its potential due to weeds.

Regional Sales Manager of Fatima Group Muhammad Arshad said that they were working on hybrid seed of wheat that has the potential to get 120 mounds per acre production.

Director Farm Dr Muhammad Tahir said that modern techniques were being adopted at the university farms and they were holding Farmers Day to disseminate technologies.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Agriculture December From Wheat Industry Share University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Asian Football Confederation thanks UAE Football A ..

39 minutes ago

Hefty amount being spent on agriculture sector in ..

11 seconds ago

Chief Minister hands over 571 vehicles to Punjab P ..

12 seconds ago

Secretary Agriculture visits plant breeding dept I ..

14 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 221 others : ..

17 seconds ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands mo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.