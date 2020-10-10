Balanced fertilizers use can ensure food security: UAF VC

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asif Tanvir Saturday said that fertilizers contribute 40 per cent share to total agricultural productivity; therefore, farmers should ensure their balanced and timely use to ensure food security

He was addressing a training workshop, arranged by the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, UAF, at its farms here. He said that the world was introducing hybrid fertilizers that would not only increase productivity but also fight against different pests.

He said that the UAF was collaborating with industry, farming community and other stakeholders in order to address the field and food issues in a better way.

Director Institute of Soil Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Yaseen expressed concern that numerous international days were marked across the globe for different segments, but for farmers, no international farmers' day was dedicated to acknowledge farming community in order to eliminate hunger from the world.

But now with the efforts of Pakistan, 18 December is recognised as the World Farmers Day, he said and added "our country was lagging behind in the agriculture sector due to lack of investment in research and development". He said that the country was facing 42 per cent less wheat from its potential due to weeds.

Regional Sales Manager of Fatima Group Muhammad Arshad said that they were working on hybrid seed of wheat that has the potential to get 120 mounds per acre production.

Director Farm Dr Muhammad Tahir said that modern techniques were being adopted at the university farms and they were holding Farmers Day to disseminate technologies.