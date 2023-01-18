UrduPoint.com

Balanced Use Of Fertilisers Can Help Increase Production Manifolds: Chief Scientist AARI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Balanced use of fertilisers can help increase production manifolds: Chief Scientist AARI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Muhammad Nawaz Khan Mekan has said that balanced use of fertilisers could help increase production of agri crops manifolds.

Addressing a meeting on Saturday, he said that more than 65 per cent rural population was attached with agriculture but agri production in Pakistan was very low as compared to the production obtained by the farmers in other countries.

He said that no doubt modern appliances and techniques played a pivotal role in increasing agriculture production but abrupt and unbalanced use of fertilizers could destroy hard work of farmers by reducing production of agri crops.

If soil in a field already had huge quantity of any ingredient, it could cause decrease in production when the farmer could apply the same fertilizer in the crop, he added.

He said that the Soil Fertility Research Institute (SFRI) had launched a mobile application "Khaad Hasab" which could help the farmers to use balanced fertilizer according to their crops and soil.

The agriculture department had also uploaded videos on its website www.agripunjab.gov.pk to inform the growers about use of "Khaad Hasab" applications while the farmers could also get guidance from field staff of agriculture department in this regard, he added.

He further said that agriculture sector was contributing 20% in national GDP. Its major crops including cotton, wheat, rice, sugarcane and mango could play a pivotal role in strengthening national economy by catering to domestic food requirements and fetching precious foreign exchange.

