Baloch for announcement of relief package for Covid hit Makran Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non Formal education Mir Asadullah Baloch urged the Federal government to announce relief package for the coronavirus hit Makran division facing economic crunch due to halt in cross border trade after COVID-19 pandemic.

The new wave of coronavirus pandemic severely hit the Makran division as the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has reached at an alarming level, the Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare told APP.

Baloch said the COVID-19 pandemic has suspended the lives of the poor people of the area in multiple ways.

Following the lockdown, trade activities have come to a halt, casting a large population into penury, he said, adding that in Gwadar, Turbat and Panjgur a small number of people were having government jobs where the rest depended directly or indirectly on cross border-trade.

"The limited health facilities have further aggravated the situation," he added.

He urged the federal government that a generous package should be apportioned for the area to support the faltering economic situation of people and enable the provincial government to cope with the challenges emanating from COVID-19.

He asked the federal government to send a health team to the area for addressing the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Gwadar which is straining the health care system.

He said the government should established Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) labs for coronavirus diagnosis in Makran division.

"With the provision of that facility, the area will be covered with testing of coronavirus and other important tests," he said.

The government should equip the existing public hospitals, laboratories with modern technologies to expand the health facilities in the area, he demanded.

He urged the federal government to establish Corona Isolation Centers in the areas to curb COVID-19 as the hospitals were getting over burdened and running out of its capacity.

The Minister said the process of vaccination should be expedited along with enhanced supply of vaccine doses on emergency basis in the area as there was shortage of COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

Amid the rising number of the Coronavirus cases, Balochistan government has imposed a complete lockdown in the districts of Gwadar and Kech, he added.

The government, he said was of the view to enforce a complete lockdown in Panjgur district.

As per the guidelines, all shops, hotels and restaurants will be completely closed for the next two weeks with the exception of some shops having essential items.

"Only those people who have been vaccinated and adhering to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be allowed in the exempted shops," it added.

It also said that all fish markets would also be closed whereas only vaccinated fishermen would be allowed to do fishing.