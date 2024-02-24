Open Menu

Balochistan Caretaker Govt Working Attentively To Ensure Good Governance: Ali Mardan Domki

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has said that the interim set-up was working with diligence to ensure good governance and fulfilled its responsibilities assigned for the execution of daily official affairs along with the mandate of conducting transparent and impartial elections in the province with diligence.

CM, while addressing the dinner hosted in honor of secretaries of all departments and IG Police Balochistan here Friday night, said that the restoration of peace was a big challenge for the caretaker government as the problems and conditions of Balochistan are completely different, which cannot be compared to other provinces of the country in any way. 

Ali Mardan said, "The provincial government has successfully implemented its strategic initiatives for the provision of health, education, and other basic facilities to the population spread over a wide area to ensure the socio-economic development of its people despite the lack of basic infrastructure in remote areas."

The caretaker provincial government, with the support of senior and hardworking officers, played a key role in reducing the problems of the people by completing the pending projects.

Ali Mardan said, "In all the extraordinary circumstances of Balochistan, the caretaker provincial government has ensured the holding of peaceful elections as well as the rights of Balochistan being defended at every forum."

"The caretaker government has completed the pending projects of public nature, including the Quetta development package, rehabilitation projects in flood-affected districts, and means of communication to provide relief to the masses," he added.

The caretaker chief minister, while addressing the officers, said that efforts should be taken to prevent illegal activities aimed at forcing back the measures initiated for resolving the problems of the common man and the development of Balochistan.

He said, “It is normal to be a part of the traditional system and let the system run, but those who play a positive and collective role in this system will always be remembered.”.

Domki appreciated the positive role of the officers in matters of public interest, including holding peaceful elections, restoring sustainable peace, and completing pending projects in the province.

