Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Condemns Terrorist Incident On Chitral Border

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki condemned the incident of terrorism on the Chitral near the Pak-Afghan border.

He also expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of four security personnel in the cowardly attack of the terrorists.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the incident of terrorism was highly condemnable and the death of 12 terrorists in the immediate counter-action against the suspects was proof of the courage, bravery and professional skills of the Pakistan Army.

He said that the Pakistan Army has made the nation proud by inflicting heavy losses on the terrorists.

The Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of the martyrs for the protection of the country would not go in vain saying that the nation stands by its forces.

He expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs in this hour of sorrow and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

