QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister's Spokesperson Babar Yousafzai on the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo took notice of the Chaman house collapse incident.

At least three people were killed and two injured in the earthquake that struck Chaman.

He asked Deputy Commissioner Chaman, PDMA to immediately reach the spot and remove the injured from the debris.

"If anyone is seriously injured and still under the debris, he should be referred to Quetta," Babar Yousafzai stressed.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives,"