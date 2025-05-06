Edible Oil-laden Truck Overturns Near Fatahpur, Causing Traffic Disruption
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 11:18 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A major traffic disruption occurred near Chak No. 228 in the outskirts of Fatahpur, a tehsil of district Layyah, when a truck loaded with cooking oil overturned on a key highway.
According to police sources, the truck—carrying a large consignment of edible oil from various companies—lost control and overturned near the entrance of the city.
As a result, dozens of cartons and containers of oil spilled across the road, creating a slippery surface that posed serious hazards for other vehicles, particularly motorcyclists.
While several riders struggled to maintain control due to the slick conditions, fortunately, no serious injuries or casualties were reported.
Police teams promptly arrived at the scene and launched rescue and traffic management operations to clear the road and ensure safety for commuters.
