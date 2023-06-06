Balochistan CM takes notice of killing lawyer in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday took notice of the murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razaq.

He condemned the incident and expressed his deep sorrow on the killing of Abdul Razzaq Advocate.

The Chief Minister also directed to Inspector General Police (IGP) to take all possible measures to arrest murders and to submit report after completion of investigations.

He instructed the IG to take steps to enhance security measures in order to ensure protection of people's lives and property.