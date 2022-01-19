UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Constructed 3732 Km Roads In Three Years

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Balochistan constructed 3732 km roads in three years

The Balochistan Awami Party-led government has constructed 3732 km roads during its tenure to provide better communication facilities to the masses of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Awami Party-led government has constructed 3732 km roads during its tenure to provide better communication facilities to the masses of the province.

The provincial government has decided to construct 2500 km more roads in Balochistan during the remaining tenure of the current government aimed to further improve the communication system in the province.

The government has initiated 550 new projects of construction of roads for which around Rs 20 billion has been earmarked in the budgetary allocation of year 2021-22, said an official of Balochistan government.

The construction work on the dualization of 796 km long Chaman-Quetta-Karachi-Highway would be initiated from next month aimed to provide best communication facilities and control traffic accidents on the highway.

He said due to the efforts of Balochistan government, in the financial year 2021-22, the Federal government has allocated Rs 81.

582 billion in the first phase for the construction of Kuchlak to Khuzdar section of Quetta-Karachi highway.

He said that expansion and reconstruction of Ziarat Road would increase tourism activities in the area.

"In Zhob Division, the areas adjacent to the Afghan border and in Makran Division, the areas adjacent to the Iranian border will be connected to national highways, which will boost trade and economic activities," he added.

The official said that the construction of highways would give the province's agricultural and mineral production access to major markets.

The construction of new and extension of existing highways would not only pave the way for socio-economic uplift of far flung areas of Balochistan, but also have positive impacts on the economy of entire region, he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balochistan Road Traffic Zhob Khuzdar Ziarat Border Market From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

London-based law firm demands arrest of Indian arm ..

London-based law firm demands arrest of Indian army chief, home minister

9 minutes ago
 Registration for Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’ ..

Registration for Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’s volleyball tournament to ope ..

13 minutes ago
 UN rights chief calls for ensuring women's partici ..

UN rights chief calls for ensuring women's participation in peace processes

1 minute ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

1 minute ago
 Muhammad Hafeez asks authorities to legalize bill ..

Muhammad Hafeez asks authorities to legalize bill against match-fixing

31 minutes ago
 Russian Military Develop Accelerated Method for Te ..

Russian Military Develop Accelerated Method for Testing for Coronavirus - Defens ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.