Balochistan Government's Spokesman Shahwani Condemns Attack On Polio Worker In Killa Abdullah

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Friday strongly condemned the attack on polio workers in Killa Abdullah and prayed for martyred of worker and early recovery of the injured.

He appreciated the role of polio workers that they are working in respective areas of province day and night to save our children from polio diseases but security forces are taking measures to early arrest those suspects involved in this heinous act, said press release issued here.

Liaqat Shahwani said Balochistan's backwardness and poverty would be eliminated from upcoming budget-2019-20 which could be different the budget in history of province as compare past and people would receive good pleasures, adding notices have been taken for without schedule of power load shedding, insanitary of hospitals and educational insitiutions in Balochistan.

