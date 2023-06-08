UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Earmarked 211 Schemes In 2022-23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Balochistan govt earmarked 211 schemes in 2022-23

The Balochistan government had earmarked 211 schemes in the Annual Development Programme 2022-23 to the tune of Rs 56,000 million, out of which Rs 12,000 million has been allocated for the health sector

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government had earmarked 211 schemes in the Annual Development Programme 2022-23 to the tune of Rs 56,000 million, out of which Rs 12,000 million has been allocated for the health sector.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, out of the health sector allocation, Rs 5,600 million has been specified for curative healthcare services. The government launched Health Card Program to provide health insurance coverage to the entire population of the province.

The Balochistan Healthcare Commission has also been established to regulate healthcare service delivery. In addition, cardiac surgeries have been initiated in the Sandman Provincial Hospital, Quetta.

The procurement process of medicine has been decentralized to ensure efficiency.

Also, 15 teaching hospitals have been established at the DHQ level. The Public Private Partnership (PPP) model has been formalized with the Indus Hospital to establish and functionalize Baluchistan's first Paediatric Oncology Unit at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nayhan Hospital, Quetta.

Moreover, specialized institutes for cardiology, child health services, and chest diseases have been established in the province. Moreover, in order to strengthen the disease surveillance system in the province, surveillance officers have been posted in all districts.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enh ..

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enhance user journey, support Emi ..

3 minutes ago
 5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

24 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

24 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews ..

Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews progress on various projects

23 seconds ago
 Administrator takes strict notice about overchargi ..

Administrator takes strict notice about overcharging of parking fees

24 seconds ago
 NA Body for installing telemetry system at earlies ..

NA Body for installing telemetry system at earliest

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.