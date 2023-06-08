Balochistan govt earmarked 211 schemes in 2022-23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government had earmarked 211 schemes in the Annual Development Programme 2022-23 to the tune of Rs 56,000 million, out of which Rs 12,000 million has been allocated for the health sector.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, out of the health sector allocation, Rs 5,600 million has been specified for curative healthcare services. The government launched Health Card Program to provide health insurance coverage to the entire population of the province.

The Balochistan Healthcare Commission has also been established to regulate healthcare service delivery. In addition, cardiac surgeries have been initiated in the Sandman Provincial Hospital, Quetta.

The procurement process of medicine has been decentralized to ensure efficiency.

Also, 15 teaching hospitals have been established at the DHQ level. The Public Private Partnership (PPP) model has been formalized with the Indus Hospital to establish and functionalize Baluchistan's first Paediatric Oncology Unit at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nayhan Hospital, Quetta.

Moreover, specialized institutes for cardiology, child health services, and chest diseases have been established in the province. Moreover, in order to strengthen the disease surveillance system in the province, surveillance officers have been posted in all districts.