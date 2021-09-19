UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Establishes 25 Baby Feed Corners

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan government would establish 25 Baby Feed Corners and Nursing rooms at various public places and congested areas of the province to facilitate ladies, especially mothers.

The provincial government has already established 6 Baby Feed Corners and Nursing rooms in Quetta city including at Session Court, Quetta International Airport, Balochistan University, Civil Sandeman Hospital, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University and Balochistan Assembly, said official sources.

Basic purpose of setting up Baby Feed Corner and Nursing room is to promote breast feeding to provide quality environment for women where they can feed their babies freely, offered pray and may rest.

He said that seventy to seventy five percent of pediatric diseases in Pakistan are due to bottle feeding, for the prevention of which it is necessary to effectively highlight the usefulness and importance of breastfeeding in mothers.

He added that the establishment of Baby Feeding and Nursing Corners in Balochistan makes us unique and distinguished from other provinces as we have started this facility for women, which was also appreciated by the Federal Ministry of Health.

After the provincial capital Quetta, Baby Feeding and Nursing Corners will be set up at divisional and district level, which will provide breastfeeding to women in public places as well as prayer and washroom and short rest to women, he said.

