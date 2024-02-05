Balochistan govt, people expressing solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination: Domki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday said that the Balochistan government and people are expressing solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said that the people of Balochistan like in other parts of the country are observing Kashmir Day to show their support and express solidarity with the people living in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', Ali Mardan strongly condemned the brutalities and atrocities of Indian armed forces committed against innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK.

According to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, the issue of Kashmir will be resolved only by giving them the right to self-determination, he said.

The caretaker chief minister said that for the establishment of peace in the occupied valley, it is necessary to restore Article 370 and 35A to its original status.

He stressed that United Nations should ensure the implementation of its resolutions on the Kashmir issue. He said lasting peace in the region could not be established without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands by its Kashmiri brothers and the Kashmiris are not alone in the struggle for their freedom.

Ali Mardan further said Pakistan will continue its diplomatic struggle until the complete independence of occupied Kashmir.