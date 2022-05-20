Balochistan govt plans mega sports event for PWDs

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has been planning to organize a mega sports event for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the first week of June this year to provide an opportunity to exhibit their hidden talent and engage them in healthy activities.

Sports and Youth Affairs department would also provide training to the PWDs to bring forward their talent and provide them healthy environment, said an official of Balochistan government.

The official said, sports department would also organized national and international level sports competitions in Quetta for its players to boost sports activities in the province. He added that they were providing full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world.

The official said that in order to bring the country level games in Quetta the government had established an international level sports complex and stadium to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate special funds for extending sports facilities to bring the youth towards sports and healthy activities in the province.

He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He said that government had allocated Rs 7 billion for the construction of playgrounds in all the districts of the province, adding that work was underway on construction of playgrounds across the province.

He said that five sports complex has been established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part.