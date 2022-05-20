UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Plans Mega Sports Event For PWDs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Balochistan govt plans mega sports event for PWDs

The Balochistan government has been planning to organize a mega sports event for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the first week of June this year to provide an opportunity to exhibit their hidden talent and engage them in healthy activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has been planning to organize a mega sports event for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the first week of June this year to provide an opportunity to exhibit their hidden talent and engage them in healthy activities.

Sports and Youth Affairs department would also provide training to the PWDs to bring forward their talent and provide them healthy environment, said an official of Balochistan government.

The official said, sports department would also organized national and international level sports competitions in Quetta for its players to boost sports activities in the province. He added that they were providing full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world.

The official said that in order to bring the country level games in Quetta the government had established an international level sports complex and stadium to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate special funds for extending sports facilities to bring the youth towards sports and healthy activities in the province.

He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He said that government had allocated Rs 7 billion for the construction of playgrounds in all the districts of the province, adding that work was underway on construction of playgrounds across the province.

He said that five sports complex has been established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Quetta Sports June Event All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Says Unacceptable France Dictates ..

Russia's Lavrov Says Unacceptable France Dictates to Mali With Whom to Cooperate

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs measures to s ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs measures to stop spread of dengue, cholera

1 minute ago
 Court summons lawyers for indictment in IHC buildi ..

Court summons lawyers for indictment in IHC building attack case

2 minutes ago
 SU management scheduled first semester examination ..

SU management scheduled first semester examination from May 23

2 minutes ago
 150 subsidized flour points set up in district

150 subsidized flour points set up in district

31 minutes ago
 Prime Minister takes notice of Sanobar trees' fire ..

Prime Minister takes notice of Sanobar trees' fire in Baluchistan's Sherani Dist ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.