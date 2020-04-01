Balochistan govt sets up Corona Relief Fund

Balochistan government has set up Coronavirus Relief Fund and urged the philanthropists to contribute in the fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):Balochistan government has set up Coronavirus Relief Fund and urged the philanthropists to contribute in the fund.

According to the spokesperson Balochistan government, the bank account for fund was set up in the National Bank of Pakistan Civil Secretariat Branch, Non IBAN number 3165265822 and IABN number PK 71 NBPA 0173003165265822.

The government urged philanthropists, businessmen and volunteers to deposit their charities and donations in the Relief Fund.