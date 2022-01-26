UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Hold 'Women Expo' At Turbat

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Balochistan govt to hold 'Women Expo' at Turbat

The Balochistan government has working to organize Women Expo at Turbat city in the first week of February to provide them socio-economic opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has working to organize Women Expo at Turbat city in the first week of February to provide them socio-economic opportunities.

The Women Development department has taken initiative to encourage women to play their role in every sector of the country, said an official of Balochistan government.

The government would also ensure inclusion of women in the provincial and national development by providing them equal opportunities in socio-political and spheres, he said.

He said the role of women in sports, socio-economic development and politics would be highlighted at provincial and national level.

The official said the Balochistan government had allocated huge budget for the establishment of various projects to empower and facilitate women, enabling them to play a role for the development of the province.

The official said that the government will also initiate the construction of Women Business Incubation Centre in Quetta with an aim to support women to set up their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurship skills and overcome the challenges being faced by them in market.

The government has also initiated a training programme to encourage more women entrepreneurs to participate in business activities.

He said the government was introducing women endowment funds in Balochistan to empower them financially and make them self-sufficient. The government has expedited the development work of women directorate in Quetta, he said, and added that a help center has also been set up to provide protection to women.

The official said the government has also been established baby care centres in the province.

"It is quite evident that economic and social initiatives have helped reduce gender disparity. No country can be developed without empowering its women," the official added.

