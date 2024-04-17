Open Menu

Balochistan High Court Bans Road Blockage During VIP Moment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 09:10 PM

The Balochistan High Court on Wednesday restrained the authorities concerned from blocking the roads and suspending the business and education activities during the VIP movement

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Balochistan High Court on Wednesday restrained the authorities concerned from blocking the roads and suspending the business and education activities during the VIP movement.

A division bench of Balochsitan High Court comprising Chief Justice Hashmi Khan Kakar and Justice Shaukat Ali Rakhshani made the decision on the petition filed by Abdul Sadiq Khilji Advocate.

In a detailed decision issued by the BHC, the bench said we recognize the State's obligation to ensure the security of VIPs and dignitaries, but also underscore the importance of protecting the fundamental rights of its citizens, including the right to free movement and the pursuit of livelihood and education.

The blanket closure of schools, shops and the disruption of normal traffic routes, without adequate justification and without seeking less disruptive alternatives, are deemed disproportionate to the aims sought to be achieved.

The bench further directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps to ensure that security measures must be balanced against the fundamental rights of the citizens, including their right to free movement.

However, the respondents are restrained from blocking roads for more than duration of 2 minutes as provided under the provisions of 'blue book' and also not to suspend business and educational activities on the routes of VIPs during VIP movement.

They are further directed not to create any hindrance towards the smooth running of traffic in Quetta city, the court maintained.

