Balochistan Judicial Academy Exposes Special Branch's Claim About Swati's Stay

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2022 | 12:18 PM

The Spokesperson of the Supreme Court says that Swati did not stay at the rest house meant for the judges of the Supreme Court.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) Balochistan Judicial Academy on Monday rejected the claim of Special Branch regarding stay of Senator Azam Swati.

The Special Branch in it's statement had clarified that Senator Swati and his family stayed at the Balochistan Judicial Academy instead of the rest house for judges of the Supreme Court.

However, the Balochistan judicial academy has rejected the claim of Special Branch.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Supreme Court had clarified that Swati had not stayed at the rest house meant for the judges of the top court.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir has shared both statements on his Twitter, raising serious question about the claim of Special Branch.

The development took place a day after Senator Azam Swati cried while addressing a press conference about an alleged obsene video featuring him and his wife.

Swati's cry for justice went viral on the social media.

