Balochistan & Quetta, Turns Weather Pleasant

Mon 03rd May 2021

Balochistan & Quetta, turns weather pleasant

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Rain received Balochistan and its provincial capital which turned weather pleasant on Monday.

According to Met office, Quetta, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Nukkundi, Panjgur, Muslim Bagh, Sibbil, Loralai, Dalbandin and Pishin received rain.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 12.5 degree centigrade and 5.

8 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, Rain-thunderstorms with gusty/dusty winds is expected at scattered places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibbi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Naseerabad, Mand, Lehri, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech(Turbat), Awaran and Lasbella districts during next 24 hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

