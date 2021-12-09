Balochistan reports 5 more positive cases for COVID-19

As many as 5 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33519 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 5 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33519 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,307,445 people were screened for the virus till December 8 out of which 5 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile 33,112 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 362 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.