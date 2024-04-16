Open Menu

Balochistan To Implement Modular System In Public Sector Medical Colleges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM

The Balochistan government health department has decided to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges in the province by April 22

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Balochistan government health department has decided to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges in the province by April 22.

A meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Tuesday decided that the instructions of PMDC accordingly, modular system will be implemented in all public sector medical colleges of the province.

In the meeting, Vice Chancellor of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Prof Shabir Ahmad Lehri, Principal Bolan Medical College Prof Dr Raz Muhammad Kakar, Vice Chancellor Dr Ilyas Baloch, DG Health Dr Farooq Hot, Principal Loralai Medical College Prof Dr Bashirullah and Heads of all medical education departments participated.

Under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Professor Shabbir Ahmed Lehri, a steering committee consisting of representatives of all the medical colleges of Balochistan is being formed to formulate strategic planning and guidelines for the implementation of the modular system in all medical colleges of Balochistan.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that the aimed of the modular system is to improve the quality of medical education in the province and to spread it to the world.

The modular system of medical education is becoming increasingly popular in many universities around the world, including medical universities.

This system involves dividing the curriculum into smaller, more focused modules, each covering a specific topic or study.

The modular system allows students to focus on one topic at a time, helping them better understand and retain the material.

This approach of modular system can be particularly helpful in understanding complex material in medical education, by dividing the curriculum into smaller, more manageable modules, allowing students to fully understand each topic before moving on to the next.

A modular system can help reduce stress and anxiety among students, and lead to better academic performance.

With the division of the medical education program curriculum into smaller modules, medical universities can offer more specialized courses which cover specific topics or emerging areas of medicine

Secretary Health praised the government's initiatives in providing medical education and health services to the poor people of the province. Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences will provide complete guidelines for the implementation of the modular system.

