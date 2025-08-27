Balochistan Unveils 'Women’s Economic Empowerment Endowment Fund'
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday launched the 'Women’s Economic Empowerment Endowment Fund', terming it as a historic milestone that will help thousands of women across Balochistan achieve financial independence.
At the inauguration ceremony, CM Bugti emphasized that sustainable progress was impossible without the full participation of women. “Women have always played a vital role in society, and their active involvement is close to my heart,” he said.
“We have appointed women to key administrative roles, and now we’re taking concrete steps to empower them economically.”
Despite limited resources, the provincial government plans to expand the fund to Rs. 5 million, unlocking entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for women in both urban and rural areas.
Bugti highlighted education as a cornerstone of empowerment, expressed hope that Balochistani daughters would one day study at institutions like Harvard and Oxford.
“History will decide who was right — those who sent educated women to Harvard and Oxford, or those who strapped suicide jackets on them to kill innocent people.”
Sarfraz Bugti also announced that 8000 houses being built in flood-affected areas would be awarded to women soon — a step toward true independence.
Sarfraz Bugti appreciated a woman from Khuzdar for launching a women’s bazaar and pledged further support.
He also praised women in Gwadar and surrounding regions, assuring them of continued government backing.
He shared the story of a visually impaired girl who benefited from the fund and promised additional support to help her achieve long-term financial stability.
Bugti thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his national efforts in women’s empowerment and reaffirmed Balochistan’s commitment to advancing that vision.
Advisor to the Chief Minister for Women Development Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi called the fund a “practical step toward economic independence” and a catalyst for integrating women into the heart of societal progress.
“Balochistani women are second to none in talent and skills. All they need is access to resources and opportunities,” she said.
She outlined initiatives including interest-free loans, business support for skilled women, and social welfare programs, and praised CM Bugti’s personal dedication to the cause.
Dr. Rubaba Buledi urged government departments and civil society to collaborate in promoting women’s development across the province.
The event concluded with CM Bugti distributing fund certificates to selected women, joined by Dr. Rubaba Buledi and female cabinet members.
