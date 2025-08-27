Entire Ummah responsible to spread Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) message world over: Yousaf

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Wednesday said the entire Ummah was responsible to convey the message of islam and the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to the whole world.

"We have a special status as the Ummah of the Last Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), and it's our responsibility to spread his message across the world in true letter and spirit," he said while addressing the Annual Rahmat-ul-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Conference, organized by the Department of Religious Affairs, Punjab, here at the Rawalpindi Press Club.

Prominent scholars of all schools of thought participated in the conference on the “Positive Use of Social Media: Our Responsibilities in the Light of the Biography of the Prophet (PBUH)”.

The minister said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was spearheading the celebrations globally marking the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) while the Government of Pakistan would host the 50th Seerat Conference on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal at the Convention Center Islamabad, as usual.

He said the implementation of the Islamic system in Pakistan achieved in the name of Islam was among the government’s priorities.

The Department of Religious Affairs, he said, had directed the Ministry of Education through a special act that the recitation of the Holy Quran from the first to the fourth grade and its translation from the fourth to the twelfth grade had been made mandatory in all private and government schools and colleges.

The minister said that the Khatam-un-Nabiyyin (PBUH) Authority was also being made an active institution.

The Khatam-un-Nabiyyin (PBUH) University, Lahore, which had been built on the land of the Department of Endowments at a cost of Rs 6 billion from the Punjab Government, would soon start classes.

He said that there should be a positive use of media during the Ashra-e-Rahmat-ul-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him). The provincial governments, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir had also been taken on board.

Sardar Yousaf said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had included students of religious seminaries in the youth programme. Millions of seminary students would be benefitted by availing scholarships under the programme to get modern education at colleges and universities at home and also abroad, he added.

MNA Malik Abrar, Sahibzada Pir Saad-ur-Rehman of Eidgah Sharif, Pir Muhammad Mujtaba Farooq Gul Badshah of Morra Sharif, Pir Syed Chirag-ud-Din Shah, Syed Inam-ul-Haq Shah of Jamia Rizvia Zia-ul-Uloom, Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman, Nazim-e-Ala of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, Rawalpindi District, Allama Qari Zaheer Ahmed Hazarvi, Pir Jaber Hussain Shah, Zonal Administrator Auqaf Jawad Aziz Jalali, Zonal Khatib Auqaf Allama Tariq Mahmood, Allama Syed Sajjad Hussain, Allama Aqil Sultani, Maulana Qari Muhammad Tayyab of Pallandri Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Nadeem of Saver Foods, Saiyen Shahryar of Kaliam Sharif, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Waheed Akhtar, Allama Abdul Rahim Abbasi, Qari Aman Ghafoor Naqshbandi, Maulana Siddique Sialvi, Allama Ayaz Rizvi, Maulana Obaid-ur-Rehman Anwar, Mufti Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Allama Amir Fayyaz, Mufti Inayat Khalid and others also addressed the gathering.