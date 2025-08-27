CM Maryam orders acceleration of rescue, relief operations in flood-hit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought comprehensive reports on crop losses and infrastructure damages in flood-affected regions across the province.

She directed all district administrations to remain fully alert and prepared to handle any emergency situation arising from the ongoing floods.

Upon her arrival in Lahore, the Chief Minister chaired a video-link conference at the Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday, which was attended by Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from across Punjab.

During the meeting, Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia briefed her on the latest flood situation, rescue operations, and relief measures. She was informed that when floodwaters entered Kartarpur, swift rescue action was taken and all Sikh pilgrims were safely evacuated.

Punjab has so far received 62 percent above-normal rainfall, with Sialkot recording between 50 and 80 percent higher rainfall than usual.

Following the filling of Bhakra, Pong, and Thein dams, India released water which, along with heavy rains, has entered Pakistan, aggravating the flood situation. At present, more than 250,000 cusecs of water are flowing through the Sutlej River, while over 917,000 cusecs are passing through the Chenab River. Urban flooding has inundated 395 villages in Sialkot, while streams and drains are carrying volumes of water far beyond their capacity.

In Wazirabad, Nala Palkhu swelled to 87,000 cusecs, while Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad experienced flood surges of 1,070,000 cusecs. In Burewala of Vehari district, 31,000 cusecs of water passed through low-lying areas. Sialkot has been among the worst-hit districts, with 308 villages and nearly 288,000 people affected.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed that rescue and relief operations be further expedited across Punjab to ensure timely assistance and protection for the flood-affected population.