Open Menu

Aurangzeb Khichi Highlights Role Of Young Artists In Preserving Cultural Heritage At PNCA Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Aurangzeb Khichi highlights role of young artists in preserving cultural heritage at PNCA exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi Wednesday said that the future of Pakistan’s cultural identity lies in the hands of its young artists, and it is our responsibility to provide them with platforms that nurture their creativity.

He stated this while inaugurating the third edition of the Young Graduates Exhibition titled “Shared Distances” at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Curated by Noor Fatima, the exhibition brings together works of over 40 emerging artists from leading fine arts institutions of the twin cities, including the National College of Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi Women University, and COMSATS University.

Exploring themes of presence and absence, intimacy and detachment, and the fragility of memory, the participating artists present their narratives through painting, printmaking, sculpture, miniatures, and installation art.

The works collectively reflect resilience, longing, transformation, and the shared human experience.

Notable artists featured include Amna Wajahat, Areeba Naeem, Fatima Khan, Hazafa Asim, Mishal Mahsud, Nida Zainab, Saleha Naseem, Samreen Rehman, Tayyaba Qureshi, Zakia Irfan Khan, and Zainab Akram, among others.

Applauding PNCA’s efforts, Aurangzeb Khichi stressed that supporting emerging artists is crucial for the preservation and advancement of Pakistan’s artistic heritage.

The exhibition, which opened on August 27, will remain on display at PNCA Galleries 5 and 6 until September 10, 2025, and is open to the public daily from except Saturdays.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

3 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan