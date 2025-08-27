Govt Intensifies Flood Relief, Rehabilitation: Khawaja Asif
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday the government had intensified flood relief and rehabilitation efforts, provided immediate assistance and ensured long-term recovery for the victims.
Talking to a private news channel, he said government institutions, with the support of the Pakistan Army, were working round the clock to provide relief and assistance to the affected population.
He added that every effort was being made to facilitate people, restore normalcy, and prevent further damage.
The minister said the recent destruction caused by floods was largely due to settlements built along riverbanks, terming it a failure of the local government institutions.
Explaining the vulnerability of Sialkot, he noted that the city lies on watercourses originating from Jammu, making it more prone to flooding and natural disasters.
Despite these challenges, Khawaja Asif assured that the federal government was fully engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts.
