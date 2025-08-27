Open Menu

Govt Intensifies Flood Relief, Rehabilitation: Khawaja Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Govt intensifies flood relief, rehabilitation: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday the government had intensified flood relief and rehabilitation efforts, provided immediate assistance and ensured long-term recovery for the victims.

Talking to a private news channel, he said government institutions, with the support of the Pakistan Army, were working round the clock to provide relief and assistance to the affected population.

He added that every effort was being made to facilitate people, restore normalcy, and prevent further damage.

The minister said the recent destruction caused by floods was largely due to settlements built along riverbanks, terming it a failure of the local government institutions.

Explaining the vulnerability of Sialkot, he noted that the city lies on watercourses originating from Jammu, making it more prone to flooding and natural disasters.

Despite these challenges, Khawaja Asif assured that the federal government was fully engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

3 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan