Senator Qadir Congratulates Muslim Ummah On Occasion Of Rabi-ul-Awwal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 11:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Production Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir congratulated the entire Muslim Ummah on the arrival of Rabi-ul-Awwal on the occasion of the birth of the Prophet of the Last Days, Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (peace be upon him).
In his statement issued on Wednesday, he said that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal brings a message of happiness and love, undoubtedly, there is no greater joy and blessing for the universe than the birth of Sarwar-e- Konain, the two-worlds Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa Ahmed Mujtaba taught the world to love knowledge and humanity and gave a complete charter of rights and duties, not only in Pakistan.
He said that Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with great devotion and respect.
He said that we should adapt our lives according to the teachings of the two worlds so that both can be successful in the world.
The Senator said that the beloved God, the Holy Prophet (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him), for the first time presented the concept of human rights as well as animal rights and taught humanity moderation and tolerance.
He said that Allah Almighty revealed His last inspired holy book, the Holy Quran, to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and gave humanity a code of life and ethics until the Day of Judgment, the real and true devotion and love for the Holy Prophet is that his good life should be made a part of the routine of our lives so that we could achieve success and salvation.
He said that our welfare lies in the fact that every moment of our lives should be in accordance with the life and Sunnah of Hazrat Mustafa (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).
After humanity has embraced the religion of islam, our entire life should be spent in accordance with the blessed Sunnah, he mentioned.
He said that the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is our renewed love and devotion, it is a special month of our firm belief that Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (Peace be upon him) is the last Prophet of Allah and no Prophet would come after him.
